Middlesboro community hosts vigil for toddler who died following sexual assault

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Middlesboro community came together to support the family of baby Elena, who died Sunday evening.

Reverend Steven Temple said that he could not sleep after hearing the news and knew he needed to do something for the family, so he worked with community members to set up this vigil.

The baby’s father Trey Hembree was there with some of his family members who were in attendance and were able to see all of the love and support the community had to offer them.

“She was daddy’s girl for sure. I was her safe place she was a daddy’s girl.” said Hembree.

“If we could get that mindset that if we see something let’s say something,” said Reverend Steven Temple. “They may get aggravated at us speaking, they may get aggravated at us calling, bugging them, emailing them, whatever we’ve got to do. As long as we can them to investigate, check it out, look it up. If it’s nothing then it’s nothing, but it’s better to be safe than it is to be in this situation that we find this family in tonight.”

Temple says that he hopes this tragedy can be a catalyst in helping the community understand its role in protecting the children of the community.

District Social Worker for Middlesboro and Pineville and children’s advocate, Leah Jones says that if someone believes that a child is being abused they need to report it to DCBS immediately so that it can be investigated.

Those who attended the vigil had the opportunity to speak following planned speeches from, Pastor Steven Temple, Pastor David Rice, Mayor Boone Bowling, and Commonwealth’s Attorney Lisa Fugate.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney Lisa Fugate was there and spoke to the crowd and family about how she will do everything she can to get justice for baby Elena.

