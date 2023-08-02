Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you were awake just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, you might have seen a bright light or heard a rumble. I know I heard one and I wasn’t alone.

People from across the mountains, and even from other states, started sending messages once I asked for reports on social media.

Based off those reports and the video we’re about to show you, I think we can safely say a meteor is our culprit. There have been no reports of damage, so it appears the rumble we heard was the sonic boom of it coming through our atmosphere.

In the video from a security camera at Machaela Lee’s house near the Kentucky/Virginia state line, you can see the bright light and then see what appears to be a fireball on the windshield of both cars.

Machaela Lee captured this video on one of her security cameras near the Kentucky/Virginia state line early Wednesday morning.

In two videos we received Wednesday morning, you can actually see the meteor falling through the sky. The first one is from WYMT Weather Spotter Johnnie Nicholson.

The second is from one of the dispatchers at Leslie County 911. It was taken from the security camera at his house in the Helton community.

This video was captured on a security camera in the Helton community from one of the dispatchers at Leslie County 911.

How cool is that?

