Meteor in the mountains? Dozens report bright light, loud noise overnight

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you were awake at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, you might have seen a bright light or felt a rumble. I know I felt one and I wasn’t alone.

People from across the mountains started sending messages once I asked for reports on social media.

Based off those reports and the video we’re about to show you, I think we can safely say a meteor is our culprit. There have been no reports of damage, so it appears the rumble we heard was the sonic boom of it coming through our atmosphere.

In the video from a security camera at Machaela Lee’s house near the Kentucky/Virginia state line, you can see the bright light and then see what appears to be a fireball on the windshield of both cars.

Machaela Lee captured this video on one of her security cameras near the Kentucky/Virginia state line early Wednesday morning.

How cool is that?

