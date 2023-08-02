Mattel hiring ‘chief UNO player’ to promote new game

Mattel is looking for a "chief UNO player" and it's dealing out big money for the role.
Mattel is looking for a "chief UNO player" and it's dealing out big money for the role.(KIVI via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - They say “All work and no play” is dull, so how about playing as a job?

Mattel is looking for a “chief UNO player” and it’s dealing out big money for the role.

It says the chosen candidate will earn more than $4,000 a week for four weeks in New York City.

The job entails challenging strangers to play the new UNO Quatro family game. It also requires the player to make social media content involving UNO products.

Mattel is accepting applications now, and the job is set to start next month.

Those who are young at heart can apply, but not those younger than 18.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case
.
KSP investigating after body found in Letcher County
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Woman charged with trying to bribe officers during arrest
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man arrested after police find him passed out next to road

Latest News

A 94-year-old man set a new world record of oldest air chair rider. (SOURCE: KSL)
94-year-old sets new record as oldest air chair rider
A Klamath Falls, Oregon, man is in custody after a woman escaped from a makeshift cinder block...
FBI: Search underway for possible additional victims after woman flees cinderblock cell at Oregon abductor’s home
In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court, Western...
The Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s worst antisemitic attack
Former Northwestern University football player Ramon Diaz at his lawyers' office in Chicago on...
A Latino player says his Northwestern teammates hazed him by shaving ‘Cinco de Mayo’ onto his head
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with Partner...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announce their separation