Lexington doctors booked up with back-to-school appointments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - School and sports can sometimes go hand and hand.

Both can require a visit to your family physician. With the school year right around the corner, many patients are coming in to get their physicals, check-ups or vaccines. As summer slowly comes to a close, appointments may be filling up.

“I would say, for most physician offices, you need to try to start thinking about this, at least a couple of months in advance because many of us are booked out,” said Dr. Donna Grigsby, pediatrics specialist at UK HealthCare.

Fall sports are already underway at some schools in central Kentucky, prompting many people to book an appointment with their doctor.

“We do expect an uptick, usually around July, especially August there is a surge of back-to-school physicals, which is typical which is pretty typical in pediatric clinics right now,” said Dr. Jai Gilliam, internal medicine and pediatrics Baptist Health.

Dr. Gilliam says appointments have been going smoothly at Baptist Health, with little delays. But he says they still see common colds, influenza and COVID-19 cases among their patients.

At UK HealthCare, Dr. Grigsby says it’s just another reason to get your annual check-up.

“It’s not just those visits where your child is getting shots, it’s those visits where we’re checking their growth, we’re checking how they’re developing and how they’re interacting with others,” Dr. Grigsby said.

Doctors say it’s important to make those appointments and make them convenient for your own schedule. Doctors say it’s also important to get back into your regular routine, to stay healthy at the start of the school year.

