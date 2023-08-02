Interim superintendent named in Laurel County

Laurel County Board of Education named Denise Griebel as the interim superintendent on Tuesday.
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Long-time Laurel County School District employee Denise Griebel was named interim superintendent Tuesday evening at the Laurel County Board of Education School Board meeting.

She has served as either an assistant or deputy superintendent for the district for 16 years.

Griebel said she is honored to serve the district in this interim role.

“I am pleased that the Board believes that I can assist and support them and the district during this time,” said Griebel. “Working with a great team of staff and administrators in Laurel County gives me the confidence to serve in this role.”

She was named to the role after Dr. Doug Bennett retired.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.


