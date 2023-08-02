Fire department brings fun to one Southern Kentucky community

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin Manor Apartments was visited by the West Knox Volunteer Fire and Rescue Wednesday to have some fun in the water.

Firefighters brought a fire truck to the apartment complex and sprayed water for the community enjoy.

West Knox Volunteer Fire and Rescue Captain Shawn Rogers said events like Wednesday’s are educational opportunities for the community.

“It teaches them a little bit about what we do as a fire department and how we affect the community as a whole,” said Rogers.

Rogers also says the department host events like this often.

“We often come out in the community throughout the summer and we will go to different apartment complexes from time to time and we will spray some water,” said Rogers. “It is a very humid day and a lot of children do not have a pool to swim in so we try and do what we can for the community.”

Rogers said Wednesday’s event included free food thanks to a donation from a Corbin business.

“We are giving away free food to the children as well, there are a lot of children who may not have a lot to eat so this may be a real blessing to them. Wallen’s Towing [and Recovery] here in Corbin they donated the hot dogs,” added Rogers.

Rogers described Wednesday’s event as a fun day to get out into the community.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.