EKY volunteer fire department hopes to add second station to better serve community

CHAVIES, Ky. (WYMT) - The Grapevine-Chavies Volunteer Firefighters said on Wednesday that their purpose and passion is serving the community to their utmost potential.

“You don’t get nothing from it but the satisfaction to help others is more than enough for most people,” said Wesley Herman, the assistant chief.

The volunteer department serves hundreds of people from the Perry-Breathitt County line all the way to Buckhorn. Herman said many of their volunteers live near the Wendell H. Ford airport and the department’s goal is to add a second station in that area.

“The main issue is time. If something does happen and they call 911. You know we are dispatched and if we have the leave the area that the fire is actually in it takes time,” he said.

However, thanks to the Fisty Volunteer Fire Department, which lost nearly everything in the flood, Herman said they now have the tools and the trucks to expand. Fisty Fire Department Major Roger Combs said after rebuilding they felt called to re-gift two of the trucks they received after the flood.

“We all work together and when small departments come together to help out it just makes us all that much stronger. That way we can be better public servants,” Combs said.

Herman also said that the neighborhood by the airport continues to grow with new homes being built for flood survivors, and soon there will be more than 500 homes in that one area.

“Because of so many houses’ fires are more apt to happen. You know, so if we could get the volunteers and the help. Something to build station number two, that would help,” said Herman.

He said it can take less than one minute for a fire to cause severe damage to a home or harm a person inside of it.

If you have information or would like to help the Grapevine-Chavies Volunteer Fire Department you can reach out to them on their Facebook.

