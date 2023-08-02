Bell County names court after alumna Maci Morris

(WKYT)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County High School graduate and UK Wildcat basketball star Maci Morris once saw her name followed by the words “Miss Kentucky Basketball”. Now the word “court” follows Morris’ star-studded name on her old high school stomping grounds.

BCHS renamed their basketball floor the “Maci Morris Court” on Tuesday.

Morris was a varsity player at BCHS since the seventh grade and over her career as a Bobcat she scored 3,368 points, making her the program’s all-time leading scorer. Morris helped lead her team to a regional championship before she graduated in 2015 and moved on to become one of the top 10 scorers in the UK women’s basketball program.

Sitting at the number six spot for all-time leading scorer as a Wildcat, Morris recorded 1,692 points with 252 career-made three-pointers. In her time making BCHS proud in the blue and white, Morris was named to several All-SEC teams before she graduated in 2019.

