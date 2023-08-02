Alex Raynor named to Lou Groza Award watch list

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior kicker Alex Raynor has been named to the Lou Groza Award watch list, the University of Kentucky announced Wednesday afternoon.

Raynor is a graduate transfer from Georgia Southern. In 36 career games at Georgia Southern, Raynor converted 45 field goals out of 59 (76.3%) attempted. His 45 field goals made are fourth-best in Georgia Southern University history. Raynor has also made 110 extra points out of 113 attempted (97.3%), good enough for ninth-most extra points made at Georgia Southern.

The winner of the 32nd Annual Lou Groza Award will be announced in December.

