Alex Raynor named to Lou Groza Award watch list
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior kicker Alex Raynor has been named to the Lou Groza Award watch list, the University of Kentucky announced Wednesday afternoon.

Raynor is a graduate transfer from Georgia Southern. In 36 career games at Georgia Southern, Raynor converted 45 field goals out of 59 (76.3%) attempted. His 45 field goals made are fourth-best in Georgia Southern University history. Raynor has also made 110 extra points out of 113 attempted (97.3%), good enough for ninth-most extra points made at Georgia Southern.

The winner of the 32nd Annual Lou Groza Award will be announced in December.

