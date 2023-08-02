2023 Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival set to begin

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The 30th Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival will kick off Wednesday evening.

The Osborne Brothers and Bluegrass music are staples in the Leslie County community, and the festival represents that growing tradition.

“We started the festival with two bands, and this year, we’ll have four days and over 30 bands represented. So, the growth has to have support. After Sonny and Bobby were here up until 2005 when Sonny retired for health reasons, Bobby continued to host the festival,” said Festival Producer Dean Osborne.

This edition of the festival will be the first since Bobby Osborne died earlier this year.

Bobby’s cousin, Dean Osborne, said continuing to host the festival was one of his wishes before dying.

“He wanted the festival to go forward no matter what, and you know, that makes us feel good about having the concert. It’ll be a tribute to him, to his career, as well as the Osborne Brothers themselves,” said Dean Osborne.

All of the proceeds from the event will go towards local volunteer fire departments.

“We’re raising money for our volunteer fire departments, and that helps, you know. Bringing in these great acts to Hyden has been fantastic. We’re bringing the best of Bluegrass music to Eastern Kentucky every year, and it’s a pleasure,” said Hyden Citizens Bank Community Outreach Officer Joel Brashear.

The festival takes place Wednesday through Saturday with dozens of bands scheduled to perform.

The gospel music show on Wednesday evening is free to guests, but anyone can purchase a $15 three-day pass for Thursday through Saturday at Hyden Citizens Bank. Those tickets will be available until noon on Thursday.

