Woman charged with trying to bribe officers during arrest

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Bell County woman is facing a host of charges after police say she tried to bribe them during her arrest.

On Sunday night, several Middlesboro Police officers were called to the Long John Silvers on U.S. 25E for a complaint about the suspect possibly having a gun in her back pocket.

When they arrived, they asked the woman, who was outside the restaurant with a shopping cart, if she had a gun on her. She told the officer she did not, but had a knife. The suspect, later identified as Jennifer Partin, 42, of Middlesboro, was then asked if she had anything illegal on her or in the bags of her cart and she told them she did not.

After giving the officers permission to search her belongings, they found a large amount of cash that Partin told them she got from watching an elderly lady in Virginia and from the stimulus check back in 2020. She also told officers that some of the money was “dirty”, meaning it came from the sale of drugs.

Partin told officers she would split the money, later determined to be around $13,000, with them if they would let her go.

When she was arrested, police asked if she had anything on her person, to which she said she did not. During the ride to the police station for processing, Partin then admitted to having Suboxone. Once they arrived at the station, she then admitted to having something else, but did not know what it was. Officers found out it was a clear baggie with suspected meth inside. Partin told police it was around eight grams.

Partin is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, bribery of a public servant, and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

