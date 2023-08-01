Update: Bell County man found safe, Golden Alert canceled

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Officials say Logan Sharpe was found safe just before midnight Monday.

Original Story: A Golden Alert has been issued for a Bell County man last seen early Monday morning.

Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for 19-year-old Logan Sharpe. He was last seen at a home on Nance Durham Road in the Hutch or Colmar area of Bell County. He was wearing brown cargo pants, brown boots, and a green shirt.

Sharpe stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall, approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has autism.

Sharpe made a video saying he was going on a trip, but did not say where and did not give his direction of travel.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to immediately call 911 or Bell County Dispatch at (606) 337-6174.

