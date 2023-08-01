Update: Bell County man found safe, Golden Alert canceled

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Officials say Logan Sharpe was found safe just before midnight Monday.

Original Story: A Golden Alert has been issued for a Bell County man last seen early Monday morning.

Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for 19-year-old Logan Sharpe. He was last seen at a home on Nance Durham Road in the Hutch or Colmar area of Bell County. He was wearing brown cargo pants, brown boots, and a green shirt.

Sharpe stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall, approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has autism.

Sharpe made a video saying he was going on a trip, but did not say where and did not give his direction of travel.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to immediately call 911 or Bell County Dispatch at (606) 337-6174.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case
FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.
22-month-old girl dies after being trapped under dresser
Authorities said acquaintances found the body of 27-year-old Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie in the...
Man mauled to death by pack of dogs, sheriff says
With the release of ‘In Your Love,’ Childers announced his new album ‘Rustin in The Rain.’ It’s...
Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video
Middlesboro woman wins Kentucky Lottery
Middlesboro woman wins KY Lottery scratch-off

Latest News

Golden Alert - 11:00 p.m.
Golden Alert - 11:00 p.m.
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
CASA Needs Volunteers - 11:00 p.m.
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Faces of the Flood FINAL
EKU Aviation student Zach Sackett pilots a virtual flight from Central Kentucky Regional...
‘The word is getting out:’ EKU Aviation soars to record enrollment level