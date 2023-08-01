Toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours

File - The 54-year-old grandmother forgot to drop the toddler off at a day care center in...
File - The 54-year-old grandmother forgot to drop the toddler off at a day care center in Smithtown on Long Island on Monday and went to work, leaving the girl in a car seat inside a Jeep Cherokee, Suffolk County police said in a news release.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A 14-month-old girl died after her grandmother left her unattended in a hot car in New York for eight hours, police said.

The 54-year-old grandmother forgot to drop the toddler off at a day care center in Smithtown on Long Island on Monday and went to work, leaving the girl in a car seat inside a Jeep Cherokee, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Eight hours later, the grandmother went to pick the girl up at the day care center and realized she had left her in the car, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The death is under investigation and no criminal charges have been filed.

About 40 children die of heatstroke in the United States every year after being left or becoming trapped in a car, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The majority of cases happen when a parent or caregiver forgets that the child is in the car.

Monday’s high temperature in Smithtown was 83 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius), but temperatures inside a car can reach much higher.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case
FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.
22-month-old girl dies after being trapped under dresser
Authorities said acquaintances found the body of 27-year-old Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie in the...
Man mauled to death by pack of dogs, sheriff says
With the release of ‘In Your Love,’ Childers announced his new album ‘Rustin in The Rain.’ It’s...
Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video
Middlesboro woman wins Kentucky Lottery
Middlesboro woman wins KY Lottery scratch-off

Latest News

Jenkins 8th grader Kimber Collins practicing.
Jenkins student to compete in world archery tournament
FILE - Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, speaks during a...
Michigan prosecutors charge Trump allies in felonies involving voting machines, illegal ‘testing’
A health warning has been issued for certain areas in Zion National Park due to toxic bacteria.
Toxic bacteria found at Zion National Park
KSP investigating Rockcastle Co. house fire
Augusta County Sheriff's Office hosting National Night Out event on August 1 in Verona.
Deputies attend ‘National Night Out’ at London-Laurel County Farmers’ Market