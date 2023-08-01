Showers and storms loom past midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is an absolutely gorgeous day throughout the region with comfortable temperatures and lower humidity all throughout the region. However, a few changes are on the way as we head through the remainder of this first week of August.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Yet more calm weather expected tonight with high pressure remaining in place throughout the region. Lower 60s expected with partly cloudy skies overnight.

However, changes start to work in during the day tomorrow. High pressure begins to scoot off to the east, which will allow warmer and muggier temperatures moving back into the region. Our next system is approaching from the west as we head through today, so we’ll also see an increase in cloud cover as we head through the remainder of the daytime hours. Even so, we’ll still see highs back up into the middle to upper 80s. Showers could break out as early as tomorrow night under otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Lows stay muggy in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Late Week and Beyond

Showers and storms look to make a return to the forecast as we head through the day on Thursday. I still don’t think it will rain all day, but afternoon scattered storms featuring heavy rain will cool us off from highs in the lower to middle 80s during the afternoon. Storms, though less numerous, could continue as we head through Thursday night and into early Friday as well.

That trend continues through at least the early part of the weekend, including Friday and Saturday with highs remaining warm in the middle to upper 80s. Clouds, showers, and storms will continue to drift through the region as we head through the early part of the weekend. We may try to work a break in the precip around here as we head into Sunday and Monday, but models are still waffling on this potential. Highs look to stay warm, but not excessively so, with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.