Operation UNITE Symposium celebrates 20 years of change with community coalition

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Operation UNITE hosted its Bringing Community Partners Together Symposium Tuesday, inviting partners and volunteers from around the 5th Congressional District to the Mountain Arts Center.

The event, which is the first of its kind in more than eight years, allowed those with a vested interest in the region’s battle against addiction to come together and share their stories of success.

“We have 20 years of people moving into recovery, who are back into their communities working and leading,” said UNITE President and CEO Nancy Hale. “We have 20 years of of young people, growing up in UNITE clubs and prevention programs within their schools, who are leading the way now.”

The program included a panel discussion and more, with resources available to help promote addiction education. From law enforcement, to addiction recovery efforts, to the classroom where the future change-makers are currently learning about the region’s blight.

According to Hale, the partnerships and connections made in and through the coalition are not only important, but irreplaceable.

“The whole key to Operation UNITE’s success has been the community and the communities working together,” Hale said. “We’ve always referred to our community coalitions as the heartbeat of UNITE, but judge Mullins today said they are the backbone of UNITE. And they truly are.”

She said the program will host a similar event in Manchester Thursday, with Congressman Hal Rogers expected to take part in celebrating the more than 30 members of the coalition.

