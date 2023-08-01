Man arrested after police find him passed out next to road

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges in Laurel County.

It happened on Rocky Branch Road just south of London early Saturday morning.

Deputies found the suspect, Nathan Bailey III, 27, of London, laying beside the road passed out.

They later found Bailey was under the influence.

He was charged with public intoxication and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

