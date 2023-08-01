Longtime firefighter for two departments dies

Photo Courtesy: Cumberland River Fire and Rescue Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Cumberland River Fire and Rescue Facebook(Cumberland River Fire and Rescue Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one fire department in our region announced the loss of one of their own this week.

In a post on the Cumberland River Fire and Rescue Facebook page on Monday, firefighters announced the death of Oliver Sexton.

Sexton not only served the CRVFR, but the post states he was also a longtime member of the Whitesburg Fire Department as well.

Officials say he had worked for both organizations for nearly two decades.

The post asked for prayers for his family, friends and members of both departments.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

