Lawsuit by former dancers accuses Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment

Lizzo performs on day two of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on Saturday, May 27,...
Lizzo performs on day two of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, California.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment.

The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and also shamed the dancer for her weight gain before firing her.

Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez make numerous charges including sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment.

The legal complaint seeks unspecified damages and names Melissa Viviane Jefferson, known professionally as Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and Shirlene Quigley, captain of the performer’s dance team.

Representatives for Lizzo didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the lawsuit.

The court filing claims that after performing a concert in Amsterdam, Lizzo and her crew attended a sexually themed show at a club in the city’s notorious Red Light District. During the show, Lizzo led a chant pressuring Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women performing at the club, the filing states.

“Finally, the chorus became overwhelming, and a mortified Ms. Davis acquiesced in an attempt to bring an end to the chants,” the complaint states. “Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed.”

Lizzo, who routinely champions body positivity, is also accused of calling out Davis for her weight gain after accusing the dancer of not being committed to her role. Davis was fired in May for recording a meeting during which Lizzo had given out notes to dancers about their performances, according to the complaint.

Quigley, who served as a judge on the singer’s reality show “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” is accused in the lawsuit of pushing her Christian beliefs onto dancers. The court filing claims Quigley referred to Davis as a “non-believer” and told co-workers that “No job and no one will stop me from talking about the Lord.”

In addition, after discovering that Davis was a virgin, Quigley frequently discussed the subject, brought it up in interviews and even posted about it on social media, “broadcasting an intensely personal detail about Ms. Davis to the world,” according to the lawsuit.

Earlier this year, Lizzo won the Grammy for record of the year for her hit “About Damn Time.” A global tour supporting her fourth studio album, 2022′s “Special,” wrapped up last month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case
FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.
22-month-old girl dies after being trapped under dresser
Authorities said acquaintances found the body of 27-year-old Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie in the...
Man mauled to death by pack of dogs, sheriff says
With the release of ‘In Your Love,’ Childers announced his new album ‘Rustin in The Rain.’ It’s...
Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video
Middlesboro woman wins Kentucky Lottery
Middlesboro woman wins KY Lottery scratch-off

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows...
Aaron Hernandez’s brother threatened to kill wife while struggling with mental health, police say
disABILITY Resource Center
Free disABILITY center opens new location in Hazard
A wish was granted for a young cancer patient in New York.
Make-A-Wish grants young cancer patient’s wish for a new family swimming pool
This booking image provided by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office shows Rex Heuermann, a Long...
Prosecutors in Gilgo Beach killings are giving Rex Heuermann’s defense a vast trove of evidence