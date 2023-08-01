KSP investigating Rockcastle Co. house fire

(Source: WIFR)
By Phil Pendleton and Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire that destroyed a woman’s home and killed her dog.

Jason Bullock was arrested, accused of setting fire to the home on Kelsey Drive in Mt. Vernon.

“We was all swimming and we seen the fire truck come by,” said homeowner Candi Dailey, who came home to find her house in ruins. “It’s heartbreaking. I have worked so hard for my kids stuff. We had just bought a new washer and dryer. Everything is just gone.”

Neighbors told Dailey that Bullock was seen going inside the home right before the fire started. Shortly after, her beloved dog Chase was nowhere to be found.

“We think he crawled under my daughter’s bed. And that’s where he burnt but we are not sure,” Dailey added. “They have not found him. He was black and brown.”

Bullock charged with trespassing and alcohol intoxication. He was released from jail, but KSP troopers are still investigating the cause of the fire. It’s likely that that information will be submitted to a grand jury.

Officers said they could tell while talking to Bullock that he was under the influence. They were also told that Bullock was seen going into Dailey’s home when he wasn’t supposed to be there.

Dailey said her future is so uncertain right now.

“I mean we have lived here for almost 10 years. Everything we had is gone,” Dailey said. My son lost his PlayStation and all his controllers and all his school clothes.”

The fire injured two firefighters, who are said to have non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case
FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.
22-month-old girl dies after being trapped under dresser
Authorities said acquaintances found the body of 27-year-old Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie in the...
Man mauled to death by pack of dogs, sheriff says
With the release of ‘In Your Love,’ Childers announced his new album ‘Rustin in The Rain.’ It’s...
Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video
Middlesboro woman wins Kentucky Lottery
Middlesboro woman wins KY Lottery scratch-off

Latest News

Jenkins 8th grader Kimber Collins practicing.
Jenkins student to compete in world archery tournament
Augusta County Sheriff's Office hosting National Night Out event on August 1 in Verona.
Deputies attend ‘National Night Out’ at London-Laurel County Farmers’ Market
Summer is here, and besides the heat and humidity, many are also battling mosquitos.
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus detected in Kentucky
Burdine Elementary
Burdine Elementary renovations continue as school year starts soon