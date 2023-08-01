KSP investigating Rockcastle Co. house fire

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire that destroyed a woman’s home and killed her dog.

Jason Bullock was arrested, accused of setting fire to the home on Kelsey Drive in Mt. Vernon.

“We was all swimming and we seen the fire truck come by,” said homeowner Candi Dailey, who came home to find her house in ruins. “It’s heartbreaking. I have worked so hard for my kids stuff. We had just bought a new washer and dryer. Everything is just gone.”

Neighbors told Dailey that Bullock was seen going inside the home right before the fire started. Shortly after, her beloved dog Chase was nowhere to be found.

“We think he crawled under my daughter’s bed. And that’s where he burnt but we are not sure,” Dailey added. “They have not found him. He was black and brown.”

Bullock charged with trespassing and alcohol intoxication. He was released from jail, but KSP troopers are still investigating the cause of the fire. It’s likely that that information will be submitted to a grand jury.

Officers said they could tell while talking to Bullock that he was under the influence. They were also told that Bullock was seen going into Dailey’s home when he wasn’t supposed to be there.

Dailey said her future is so uncertain right now.

“I mean we have lived here for almost 10 years. Everything we had is gone,” Dailey said. My son lost his PlayStation and all his controllers and all his school clothes.”

The fire injured two firefighters, who are said to have non-life threatening injuries.

