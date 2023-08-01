KSP investigating after body found in Letcher County

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating after a woman’s body was found late Monday evening in Letcher County.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Monday, KSP Post 13 in Hazard received a 911 call about an unresponsive woman on Bald Mountain Road in Whitesburg.

Once troopers arrived, the woman was pronounced dead once the Letcher County Coroner’s Office arrived on scene. The initial investigation found that 40-year-old Patricia Deatherage of Whitesburg has fallen over an embankment and died.

Deatherage’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

