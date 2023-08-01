Knott County man sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knott County man was sentenced Friday to more than 12 years in federal prison following a conviction on several drug trafficking charges.

37-year-old Michael Nolan Slone was sentenced to 150 months after his conviction at trial in March. According to the facts introduced at trial, a Kentucky State Police trooper found Slone passed out behind the wheel of his car at a Hindman gas station. The trooper wound up finding more than 100 grams of meth and two guns, one on Slone, and another was an AR-style rifle.

Slone was already barred from having a gun thanks to two felony burglary and attempted murder convictions after a double shooting in 2010.

He must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence and once released, will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

