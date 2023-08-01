Jenkins student to compete in world archery tournament

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Jenkins Independent Schools student Kimber Collins will soon be competing in the National Archery Schools Program (NASP) IBO 3D Outdoor World Championship.

Collins has competed in many tournaments, placing as the “top female archer” in 18 NASP competitions.

The eighth grader said she is continually motivated to get better at the sport.

”Definitely the tournaments and all the big ones. Shooting in all the big ones and winning and doing some of the best shooting yet,” said Kimber Collins.

Jenkins Independent Schools has two banners hanging that honor Collins’ accomplishments so far.

