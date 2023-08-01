Jenkins football returns to Gridiron

By Jack Demmler
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Jenkins, Ky. (WYMT) - With the start of football just around the corner, the Jenkins Cavilers are ready to lace up their cleats and return to the gridiron after a two year hiatus.

“I’m ecstatic about it. I played here 20-11 to 20-15, loved every second of it,” head coach Tyler Holbrook said. “I couldn’t wait to get back in. When they called me and asked if I wanted to do it, I couldn’t get over to the school quick enough to apply. It made my day.”

The return of football helps keeps the dreams of the players, who have fought hard to bring football back, alive.

“We didn’t feel like losing football because that’s my dream, go pro maybe, and all of us would love to play football,” senior linebacker Ethan Gentry said.

The return of football has the whole community excited.

“We see it everywhere, people are like ‘is Jenkins really coming back?’” sophomore lineman Christopher Meade said. Because people around here, we all love football.”

The Cavilers only won nine games through the 2010′s but are looking to put their name on the map.

Holbrook said he has been working with these players even during the two year hiatus and said this year is not really a rebuild.

“It’s more of a reload because we’ve got some talent ready to take it to the football field,” Holbrook said.

Holbrook said the support from the community around the return to football has been great for the players and has even brought more kids out hoping to play.

Many of the players said they hope more people will be encouraged to play and continue the tradition of the program.

