Free disABILITY center opens new location in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, disABILITY Resource Center opened its new location.

The center serves disabled folks in Bell, Harlan, Leslie, Letcher and Perry counties.

Assistant Director Brenda Noble said the organization outgrew its last space because of the increasing number of clients.

“And now that we’ve got more space, we’re going to start more trainings, more independent living trainings,” said Noble.

She said that their services are free.

“With our services being offered for free, that that helps a lot of people. People in Eastern Kentucky are proud people, they don’t want to come out and ask for stuff,” she explained.

Noble said they plan to work with high school students to teach them skills that they need.

“We want to go into the school system and we want to be able to teach that and we also teach that here in the office. We have different classes we do,” said Noble. “We teach how to do laundry, how to cook, how to clean, how to balance a checkbook. It’s things like that that we take for granted but, not everyone knows how to do that.”

She said students learning these skills, is important.

“I think that everyone needs to know that they’re important, their life is important. Whether you have a disability or not, you can be independent,” she explained.

Noble said they want to spread the word about their services.

“We want more awareness for individuals with disabilities, that they are self-sufficient and be independent and do things on their own,” she said.

For more information, you can contact them on their Facebook page.

