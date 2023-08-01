Deputies attend ‘National Night Out’ at London-Laurel County Farmers’ Market

Augusta County Sheriff's Office hosting National Night Out event on August 1 in Verona.
Augusta County Sheriff's Office hosting National Night Out event on August 1 in Verona.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London-Laurel County Farmers’ Market hosted the London City Police for their annual National Night Out.

London City Police also invited the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office to participate in the event.

Laurel County Sheriff, John Root, said he appreciates opportunities like this for his office to participate with the Laurel County youth.

The event is to help build relationships between the community and local law enforcement.

Children were able to enjoy treats, and demonstrations from the officers and their K-9s.

Families from the community had the chance to get to know their first responders and community organizations.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case
FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.
22-month-old girl dies after being trapped under dresser
Authorities said acquaintances found the body of 27-year-old Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie in the...
Man mauled to death by pack of dogs, sheriff says
With the release of ‘In Your Love,’ Childers announced his new album ‘Rustin in The Rain.’ It’s...
Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video
Middlesboro woman wins Kentucky Lottery
Middlesboro woman wins KY Lottery scratch-off

Latest News

Jenkins 8th grader Kimber Collins practicing.
Jenkins student to compete in world archery tournament
KSP investigating Rockcastle Co. house fire
Burdine Elementary
Burdine Elementary renovations continue as school year starts soon
.
KSP investigating after body found in Letcher County