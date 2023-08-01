Deputies attend ‘National Night Out’ at London-Laurel County Farmers’ Market

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London-Laurel County Farmers’ Market hosted the London City Police for their annual National Night Out.

London City Police also invited the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office to participate in the event.

Laurel County Sheriff, John Root, said he appreciates opportunities like this for his office to participate with the Laurel County youth.

The event is to help build relationships between the community and local law enforcement.

Children were able to enjoy treats, and demonstrations from the officers and their K-9s.

Families from the community had the chance to get to know their first responders and community organizations.

