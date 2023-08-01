Croatian big man commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Men’s Basketball squad has picked up a commitment from overseas for the class of 2023. Croatian big man Zvonimir Ivisic announced Tuesday morning on social media he is coming to Lexington this season.

The 7′2 center averaged 11.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.4 BPG, and shot 34% from beyond the arc for the Croatian National Team in the FIBA U-20 European Championship a few weeks ago.

Croatian big man Zvonimir Ivisic announced Tuesday morning on social media, he is committing to the University of Kentucky. (Zvonimir Ivisic's instagram)

Ivisic’s profile includes being a shot-blocking presence who can stretch the floor.

