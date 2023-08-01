Croatian big man commits to Kentucky

Croatian big man Zvonimir Ivisic commits to the University of Kentucky.
Croatian big man Zvonimir Ivisic commits to the University of Kentucky.(WKYT/WYMT)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Men’s Basketball squad has picked up a commitment from overseas for the class of 2023. Croatian big man Zvonimir Ivisic announced Tuesday morning on social media he is coming to Lexington this season.

The 7′2 center averaged 11.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.4 BPG, and shot 34% from beyond the arc for the Croatian National Team in the FIBA U-20 European Championship a few weeks ago.

Croatian big man Zvonimir Ivisic announced Tuesday morning on social media, he is committing to...
Croatian big man Zvonimir Ivisic announced Tuesday morning on social media, he is committing to the University of Kentucky.(Zvonimir Ivisic's instagram)

Ivisic’s profile includes being a shot-blocking presence who can stretch the floor.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case
FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.
22-month-old girl dies after being trapped under dresser
With the release of ‘In Your Love,’ Childers announced his new album ‘Rustin in The Rain.’ It’s...
Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video
Authorities said acquaintances found the body of 27-year-old Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie in the...
Man mauled to death by pack of dogs, sheriff says
Middlesboro woman wins Kentucky Lottery
Middlesboro woman wins KY Lottery scratch-off

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell stands on the mound as he makes a pitching change during the...
Reds manager signs contract extension
The Eastern Kentucky teams at media day pose for a group picture at Boyd County High School.
Boyd County HS hosts Kentucky football media day
Reed signing autographs.
Reed Sheppard and UK Men’s Basketball start weekend autograph tour in Somerset for flood charity
Shoots bow
UPike archer Alyssa Sturgill shooting for Team USA at the World University Games in China