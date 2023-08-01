Corbin’s Cumberland Run is up and running

CORBIN Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Run is now open in Corbin.

This location is set to offer harness racing and betting in October, and Executive Director of Southern Kentucky Economic Development Agency Bruce Carpenter said this is a first for Eastern Kentucky to have this type of betting.

“Back in behind we have the racetrack which is going to be opening on October the 15th as the first race day and we are looking forward to that,” said Carpenter. “It is just another exciting thing that is going to happen for our community with this facility and the racetrack.”

Carpenter said that it took years to make this a reality and is excited to finally see it open.

“I was very fortunate to be involved with this from the beginning with Keenland,” said Carpenter. “It has been a process and there is just certain things you just have to deal with over time.”

Carpenter also said they are excited to bring sports betting to Eastern Kentucky with the law recently passed.

“That is going to open up another market for us in this area, and I know we have a lot of folks who travel outside the state to do the sports betting and having that in addition to this again I think it is just really going to give us an increase of tourism and economic growth that we are very excited about,” said Carpenter.

The Vice President and General Manager of both Cumberland Run and Williamsburg’s The Mint Gaming Hall Henry Graffeo said that business is as to be expected.

“We are off of the beaten path, so I thought that it was going to be a lot of locals or even some of our guests that go to Williamsburg that are local to Corbin are going to come here and that is what I have seen over the last week,” said Graffeo.

Graffeo also said that this location will pick up guests from other Mint Gaming Hall locations that currently do not offer live racing when the Cumberland Run location begins live racing in October.

Graffeo explained that locals have told him that talks of bringing this location to Corbin has been going on for years.

“It has been going on for over a decade, but since the owners of The Mint have been involved it has only been about a year and a half until we put this in place once we got involved,” said Graffeo.

Graffeo said that they will host the grand opening for Cumberland Run on October 15 which is the first day for live racing in Corbin.

Cumberland Run is open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight.

