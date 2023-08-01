Burdine Elementary renovations continue as school year starts soon

Burdine Elementary
Burdine Elementary(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - While students have been on summer break, crews have been working to renovate Burdine Elementary School in Jenkins.

“As soon as students left the building for summer break, we commenced some major construction here,” said Jenkins Independent Schools Superintendent Damian Johnson.

Renovations were sped up after flood water damaged the building last year.

With the help of more than $1 million in grant money and local support, the school will soon look much different than before.

“We have new flooring throughout. We are using this as an opportunity to restructure our library and build a new library for this building. The entirety of the interior of the building is being repainted,” said Damian Johnson.

A new pre-school building and playground equipment will also be a part of the reconstruction.

Johnson says a lot of the renovations will be completed by the start of the school year (Aug. 9), but projects like the library and pre-school will not be finished until later in the fall.

