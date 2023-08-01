August begins on a fairly nice forecast note

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The new month is here and the forecast looks to continue to stay nice, at least for now.

Today and Tonight

It was a bit crisp out there this morning! Temperatures will start in the upper 50s and low 60s across the region before soaring into the mid 80s under sunny skies. Now, while all models look completely dry today, I have been burned too many times in the summer to know to completely take rain chances out, especially when its a little warmer. So, while I think 99% of the region will not see a drop of rain, I’m not going to rule it out. Stay tuned on that one.

Tonight, look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with lows getting cool once again, dropping back to near 60.

Extended Forecast

We will start Wednesday on a nice note, but the clouds will increase by the afternoon and some late evening and overnight rain chances are possible. We will heat up into the upper 80s during the day, even with the cloud cover and only fall into the mid to upper 60s overnight.

The cold front will move in on Thursday and I think our rain chances pick up. They should still be scattered, but every model run is increasing them just a little. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs struggling to get to the 80 degree mark. Showers and storms continue into Wednesday night with lows only dropping into the upper 60s.

Scattered showers and storms will linger on Friday and hang around into the weekend. Highs will rebound though. Look for mid 80s on Friday and upper 80s to near 90 for the weekend.

