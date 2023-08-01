$1.3 million in funding to Perry County for various projects

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the one-year anniversary of the July flood, Governor Beshear made stops in Eastern Kentucky and he also announced more than one million dollars to benefit Perry County.

In total, it was more than $1.3 million in grants. Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said the money will benefit multiple parts of the county.

“The biggest part of that money will be for the Upper Second Creek wastewater extension line. The other announcements were for recycling,” he said. “We’re trying to bring up a generation that participates in recycling and we think that will really lead to a lot less litter being thrown out on the ground. As we recruit tourism here and tourism is coming and so one part of the grant money was for phase three of the parks.”

Alexander said another part of the grant is to improve the bridge leading to the recently announced Sky View housing community. The new neighborhood will provide nearly 150 homes for flood survivors.

“Stuff on the bridge has started. At any time, we will do the bids for the water, and the wastewater to get the infrastructure pieces going,” Alexander said. “So, it’s just a really great project that’s really getting some momentum in moving forward.”

In a news release about the funding Governor Beshear said, “One year ago, we made a promise to Eastern Kentucky that we’d be here for every step of the rebuilding process. We know that we can’t just rebuild, we also need to revitalize our communities. The funds we announced today will make Perry County a healthier, safer place for people to live.”

Alexander added that Beshear has done just that.

“I tell people all the time to hold people accountable for results, including me. He’s getting results with this stuff that he’s pushing forward, and he has been here every step of the way to help us,” he said.

While rebuilding has been the ultimate goal since the flood last July, Alexander said revitalization is also key.

“Housing is our number one issue but as you grow jobs, as you create opportunities. People have got to have a quality of life and parks and recreation,” he said.

Another portion of the funding Beshear also announced was $100,000 to Kentucky River Community Care in Hazard. It is a private non-profit community mental health center, and Beshear said the staff was instrumental in support for the community during the unprecedented times the community felt in 2022.

