WV National Guard deploys soldiers to Texas during border crisis

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard hosted a ceremony for volunteers soldiers headed to the Texas border Tuesday.

Fifty volunteers were called on, and 53 answered.

Those soldiers will help Texas’s Lone Start Operation secure the border, reduce the flow of fentanyl and combat the human trafficking crises, according to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

SFC Ryan Hopkins said he wanted to go because he heard about the disaster declaration by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott that spans the 48 counties along the Mexican border.

“It fills me with a great sense of pride, more than 50 show up and willing to go and willing to support the mission,” Hopkins said. “They have currently been on a mission for three years or better, so their guys are starting to get wore out and tired.”

Capt. Zachary Pingley leaves behind his fiancée and two cats because he wanted to learn more about where these drugs come from.

“With what is happening from illegal immigration from doing law enforcement back home I see drug overdoses and just illegal drugs coming to the border,” Pingley said. “I think everyone is coming here with a perspective why they joined. They wanted to come here and see what is actually going on for themselves and come back with a good learning experience.”

The operation will be supported by 24 states, and Gov. Justice recognized the volunteers on their 30-day mission.

“A hundred percent volunteers it is really neat when you think about it,” Justice said. “Moms and dads, and what are they doing? They are stepping up for all of us.”

Once the soldiers get down to the border, they will release more information about where they are located.

