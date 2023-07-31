Senate passes bill to create one FEMA application deadline

FEMA
FEMA
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - A bipartisan bill created by U.S. Senators Rand Paul (R-KY) and Gary Peters (D-MI), Ranking Member and Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Marco Rubio (R-FL) to create one deadline for two FEMA programs has passed the Senate.

FEMA’s Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) and Individuals and Households Program (IHP) currently have different application deadlines, which can cause confusion for disaster survivors who may have trouble tracking when they need to apply for each program.

“When natural disaster strikes, people already have enough stress and confusion to contend with, and it is imperative that the government does not exacerbate the situation by imposing complicated and confusing rules,” said Ranking Member Rand Paul in a news release. “In order to ensure a smoother and more efficient experience for those seeking aid, I supported the Disaster Assistance Deadlines Alignment Act which would simplify the federal disaster assistance process by aligning the deadlines for two programs.”

The bipartisan Disaster Assistance Deadlines Alignment Act would help reduce confusion for disaster survivors by requiring at least 60 days for survivors to submit applications for both the DUA and IHP programs. Currently, the DUA deadline is 30 days and the IHP deadline is 60 days after a federal disaster declaration.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the release of ‘In Your Love,’ Childers announced his new album ‘Rustin in The Rain.’ It’s...
Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video
FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.
22-month-old girl dies after being trapped under dresser
.
FIRST ALERT: Summer storms drop heavy rain, knock out power
The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort to the newborn, along with...
2nd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in under 6 months
Hayward's co-defendant, 19-year-old Aaron Porter, was also charged with first-degree criminal...
2 people given prison sentences in connection with breaking child’s femur

Latest News

Remote Area Medical is hosting a pop-up clinic in the Grundy area at Riverview...
Officials looking for volunteers for upcoming free clinic in SWVA
On the one year anniversary of the historic July 28 flood, we share some of the stories of...
WATCH: Faces of the Flood: One year later
Middlesboro woman wins Kentucky Lottery
Middlesboro woman wins KY Lottery scratch-off
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case