Senate passes bill to create one FEMA application deadline

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - A bipartisan bill created by U.S. Senators Rand Paul (R-KY) and Gary Peters (D-MI), Ranking Member and Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Marco Rubio (R-FL) to create one deadline for two FEMA programs has passed the Senate.

FEMA’s Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) and Individuals and Households Program (IHP) currently have different application deadlines, which can cause confusion for disaster survivors who may have trouble tracking when they need to apply for each program.

“When natural disaster strikes, people already have enough stress and confusion to contend with, and it is imperative that the government does not exacerbate the situation by imposing complicated and confusing rules,” said Ranking Member Rand Paul in a news release. “In order to ensure a smoother and more efficient experience for those seeking aid, I supported the Disaster Assistance Deadlines Alignment Act which would simplify the federal disaster assistance process by aligning the deadlines for two programs.”

The bipartisan Disaster Assistance Deadlines Alignment Act would help reduce confusion for disaster survivors by requiring at least 60 days for survivors to submit applications for both the DUA and IHP programs. Currently, the DUA deadline is 30 days and the IHP deadline is 60 days after a federal disaster declaration.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.