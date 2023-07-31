Scammer posing as EKY sheriff’s office asking for money

Scam Alert(MGN)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of a scammer calling the public to ask for money.

A recent post on their Facebook page said that someone is calling around the community asking for donations for the sheriff’s office.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in the post that they are not asking for money, and it is a scam.

If you receive a call about making a donation, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (606) 298-2828.

