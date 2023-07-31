Polaris RZR stolen from home in Bell County

Stolen Bell County RZR
Stolen Bell County RZR(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Early Friday morning, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department received a call that a Polaris side-by-side was stolen on Highway 190.

Officials with the sheriff’s department said in a post on their Facebook page the owner walked outside of his home around 6:30 a.m. to find that the Polaris RZR 900xp was gone.

They believe the side-by-side was taken between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. that same morning.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 606-337-3102 or Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.

