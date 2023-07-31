Pike County thrift store focused on furry friends

ROBINSON CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - A new thrift store in Pike County is putting all proceeds toward the paws.

Fur Real Thrift Store opened its doors in May, and it began quickly filling the Robinson Creek space with donations from the surrounding community. Founders say the mission of the space is simple: the money made in the store will be put toward animal rescue efforts, the business will serve as an open door for animal supplies, and partnerships will help provide more people with the opportunity to be animal advocates.

“We noticed there were a lot of gaps in like animal rescue attempts and causes in this area,” said co-founder Nathan Webb. “So, we were thinking, ‘Well, what can we do to do even more than what we were already doing?’”

The founders, who both lost a parent prior to opening up the store, say it was a mixture of timing and dedication that opened the doors of the space. Now, it is their unique way of being part of the solution. The duo said the store allows them to pair their love for animals with their love for antiques and thrifting.

With donations pouring in and shoppers popping by, the response has been more than the couple expected. Now, they hope to highlight the need for more animal rescue workers in the area- from a need for foster homes, to a need for animal transport workers. Co-founder Kimberly Kiser has been working with Pleasant Springs Farm Animal Rescue and Kentucky Mutts Animal Rescue for years, and she now hopes the store will help funnel some funds their way.

“There’s never enough funding and there’s just never enough people to really help out with the causes,” said Webb. “I mean, there’s so much that needs to be done, but there’s just... there’s not enough hours in the day and there’s never enough sets of hands out there.”

The couple is also partnering with East Kentucky Animal Clinic to help more people spay their pets. The duo will help pay for the cost as long as the person can get their pet to the vet and back.

“When you go to any vet, a spay is always the most expensive. So, we thought if we could start with spays,” said Kiser.

Kiser said making a difference for the area animals is only possible when people work together. She said the support of those who have been a part of the store’s journey so far has already impacted animals, and she is excited to see how that continues to evolve.

The store is open 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and it hosts an online sale on its Facebook page every week.

Anyone with donations for the store, or the animal rescues, can drop them off at the building and anyone interested in being a foster or animal transporter can contact Webb or Kiser for more information.

“It won’t solve like every problem, but it’s something, you know, and it’s something we decided was a worthwhile endeavor,” said Webb.

