One injured, one charged in Bell County shooting

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is recovering at a Tennessee hospital following a shooting late last week in Bell County.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday night, Bell County sheriff’s deputies and a Pineville Police officer were called to a home on Highway 987 outside Pineville.

When police arrived, they discovered the suspect, Charles David Cross, 33, of Pineville was trying to hurt himself with a gun when the victim, Brianna Hoskins, tried to stop him.

During the struggle for the gun, it went off, shooting her in the cheek and neck.

Hoskins was taken from the scene by Bell County EMS, but they quickly discovered how serious her injuries were. She was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. No word on her current condition.

Her children were also in the home at the time of the shooting. They were not hurt and were placed in the care of other family members.

Cross is charged with assault and two counts of wanton endangerment. He was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

