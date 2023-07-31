Officials looking for volunteers for upcoming free clinic in SWVA

GRUNDY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with Remote Area Medical, or RAM, are looking for volunteers to help them staff an upcoming free clinic.

The next two-day clinic will take place October 7th and 8th at the Riverside Elementary/Middle School in Grundy.

The group is looking for medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for the event.

They could also use overnight parking staff and interpreters.

You can sign up to volunteer here or by calling 865-579-1530.

