Officials looking for volunteers for upcoming free clinic in SWVA

Remote Area Medical is hosting a pop-up clinic in the Grundy area at Riverview Elementary-Middle School on Oct. 7 and 8.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRUNDY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with Remote Area Medical, or RAM, are looking for volunteers to help them staff an upcoming free clinic.

The next two-day clinic will take place October 7th and 8th at the Riverside Elementary/Middle School in Grundy.

The group is looking for medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for the event.

They could also use overnight parking staff and interpreters.

You can sign up to volunteer here or by calling 865-579-1530.

