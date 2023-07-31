A nice break from the hot and stormy

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a stormy weekend, part of which featured very hot temperatures, I have some excellent news as we head into the month of August.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

High pressure continues to hold serve over the region to begin the week. As such, we can continue to expect pleasant conditions overnight as skies clear and lows fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s thanks to the drier air in place. Rather comfortable, just have to keep an eye on some patchy morning fog.

Another beautiful day is expected as we bring the curtain up on the month of August. Plenty of sunshine combined with light winds and the dry airmass in place will keep highs near average for this time of year: in the middle 80s. Another nice night is on the way as well with high pressure in place. Clear skies expected with lows staying in the middle to upper 50s.

Midweek and Beyond

Our break continues for a little longer into the day on Wednesday, but high pressure scooting east will allow an increase in heat and moisture in the region. We’ll be closer to the middle to upper 80s for highs as clouds slowly increase back into the region. We could even see showers breaking out regionwide overnight on Wednesday into Thursday with lows back in the lower to middle 60s.

Typical summertime forecast returns for the end of the work week and into the weekend. We’ll see a hot and humid mix of sun and clouds with highs topping out in the upper 80s to near 90º. However, showers and storms look to grow into the afternoon hours, and some of those could contain heavy rain or brief gusty winds. They’ll diminish overnights back to a muggy and foggy look with lows in the middle 60s. We’ll bring the showers to a close thanks to a cold front working in to finish the weekend.

