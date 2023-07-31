Middlesboro woman wins KY Lottery scratch-off

Middlesboro woman wins Kentucky Lottery
Middlesboro woman wins Kentucky Lottery(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro woman is now $50,000 richer after she purchased a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

On July 21, Jennifer Provost purchased a $5 ticket from Circle K on East Cumberland Avenue in Middlesboro.

When Provost scratched off the ticket in her car, she matched the number nine to win the games $50,000 top prize.

“I thought I was wrong, so I went back in to check with the clerk,” she said in a news release.

The first-person Provost told was her daughter, who came with her to lottery headquarters later that day.

After receiving a check for $35,750 after taxes, Provost said in a news release that she plans to use her winnings to pay off bills and buy her daughter a car.

Circle K will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the release of ‘In Your Love,’ Childers announced his new album ‘Rustin in The Rain.’ It’s...
Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video
FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.
22-month-old girl dies after being trapped under dresser
.
FIRST ALERT: Summer storms drop heavy rain, knock out power
The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort to the newborn, along with...
2nd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in under 6 months
Hayward's co-defendant, 19-year-old Aaron Porter, was also charged with first-degree criminal...
2 people given prison sentences in connection with breaking child’s femur

Latest News

FEMA
Senate passes bill to create one FEMA application deadline
Remote Area Medical is hosting a pop-up clinic in the Grundy area at Riverview...
Officials looking for volunteers for upcoming free clinic in SWVA
On the one year anniversary of the historic July 28 flood, we share some of the stories of...
WATCH: Faces of the Flood: One year later
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case