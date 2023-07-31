Middlesboro woman wins KY Lottery scratch-off

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro woman is now $50,000 richer after she purchased a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

On July 21, Jennifer Provost purchased a $5 ticket from Circle K on East Cumberland Avenue in Middlesboro.

When Provost scratched off the ticket in her car, she matched the number nine to win the games $50,000 top prize.

“I thought I was wrong, so I went back in to check with the clerk,” she said in a news release.

The first-person Provost told was her daughter, who came with her to lottery headquarters later that day.

After receiving a check for $35,750 after taxes, Provost said in a news release that she plans to use her winnings to pay off bills and buy her daughter a car.

Circle K will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

