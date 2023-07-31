Middlesboro woman wins KY Lottery scratch-off
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro woman is now $50,000 richer after she purchased a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.
On July 21, Jennifer Provost purchased a $5 ticket from Circle K on East Cumberland Avenue in Middlesboro.
When Provost scratched off the ticket in her car, she matched the number nine to win the games $50,000 top prize.
“I thought I was wrong, so I went back in to check with the clerk,” she said in a news release.
The first-person Provost told was her daughter, who came with her to lottery headquarters later that day.
After receiving a check for $35,750 after taxes, Provost said in a news release that she plans to use her winnings to pay off bills and buy her daughter a car.
Circle K will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.