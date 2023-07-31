KSP investigates body found in Pike County

Kentucky State Police is investigating the incident.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT
JONANCY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body was found near the Virgie community of Pike County during the weekend.

According to a statement from KSP, a call came into Post 9 dispatch just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, during which the caller said a man was found and that he may be dead.

Troopers responded, finding Nathan Worrix, 37, of Robinson Creek in a stream near the highway in Jonancy.

The cause of death remains unknown as investigations continue, but his body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Post 9 at (606) 433-7711.

