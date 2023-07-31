Jason Glass stepping down from education commissioner

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story.

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Education said in a release on Monday that Dr. Jason Glass will leave his post on September 29th.

We are told he will become associate vice president of teaching and learning at Western Michigan University.

“These past three years have been a remarkable journey and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to return to my home state and serve as commissioner,” Glass said in a news release. “I wish to thank the members of the Kentucky Board of Education for their wisdom and leadership, the staff at the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) for their exemplary service and those working in education roles across the state for their continuing efforts to serve and support all of Kentucky’s children. I have a heart full of gratitude.”

Glass was appointed education commissioner in 2020 by the Kentucky Board of Education.

The news release said his contract was set to expire in September 2024.

In a letter to KBE Chair Lu S. Young, Glass said he is “committed to working diligently to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities and to provide any necessary support to whomever is selected as an interim or new commissioner.”

He started his career as a social studies teacher at Hazard Independent Schools.

