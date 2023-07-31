Human skull found in Pike County creek

KSP is investigating the remains.
KSP is investigating the remains.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating after first responders confirmed human remains were found in a creek in Pike County Saturday.

Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall said a skull was found by people fishing in the water near Elkhorn City Elementary School.

Elkhorn City Police Chief Bobby Sexton said “they found the upper part of a skull” while fishing, but “due to the rise in the river from rainfall, further search efforts were limited.” Sexton said KSP is investigating, and though search efforts continue, there is no way to know exactly how the remains ended up there.

“No speculation can be made on foul play or whether it might be a flood victim or a damaged gravesite due to the flood in July 2022,” Sexton said.

According to Hall, the skull was taken to the medical examiner’s office for further research, but he expects to see “very little” information come from the examination, given the lack of other bones to provide DNA evidence.

Kentucky State Police released a statement Monday, verifying human skeletal remains were found in a stream near Cougar Drive, saying anyone with information about the possible identity of the human remains can contact Post 9 at (606) 433-7711.

