Huddle House in Hazard hosts ribbon cutting

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Huddle House on Village Lane in Hazard has been open for more than a month and today they had a ribbon cutting to commemorate the opening of a new location.

Franchise Area Director Ryan Foy with Huddle House said that they were eager to re-open a location in Hazard after the previous one closed due to a fire nearly three years ago.

“There was a fire and we lost the Hazard location, so it has been a long road here, and we’ve now got it back open,” said Foy.

Foy said they typically do the ribbon cutting after a month or so of being open to let people have a chance to come out.

“We have another opportunity to bring everybody out again and re-introduce them to where we are. So that is kind of what we are doing today, it is just the best fit to do it now,” said Foy.

Foy also added that this location broke records across all of the locations in the company.

“This location had the biggest opening day in company history, they had the biggest opening week in company history, and then they broke the biggest sales record for any day in company history,” said Foy. “This location has been the highest volume store in the system since they opened.”

Foy also said that the community has embraced them and that Huddle House is grateful to be back.

Huddle House is located at 173 Village Lane in Hazard and is open 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

