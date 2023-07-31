Communities come together to renovate gymnasium

Communities come together to renovate elementary school gym.
Communities come together to renovate elementary school gym.(WYMT)
By Nic Martindale
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Robinson Elementary and Buckhorn School teamed up to renovate the gymnasium at A.B. Combs Elementary.

The principal of Robinson Elementary Jamie Fugate said it was a good team effort to get it ready to go for the new school year.

“Good team effort with us and Buckhorn, we’re working hand in hand with them so we have made them a family as well,” said Fugate.

Fugate said It took a couple of months of work throughout the summer to complete renovations to the gym.

“We used the gym last year, but we felt like we could give it an update and by being able to give it that update we feel like our kids and our community will be a lot more pleased with it,” said Fugate.

Fugate said that the gym is multipurpose use and is available to everyone in the community.

“This gym is available to the Robinson community, the Buckhorn community, we’re working together and using the gym together,” said Fugate.

Fugate said the community is very thankful to have the gym redone, and is looking forward to seeing it in use when the new school year begins.

“Very fortunate and very thankful, and thankful to the Perry County Board for working with us and putting our kids first,” said Fugate.

The newly renovated gym will open its doors on the first day of classes.

