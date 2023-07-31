CASA looking for more volunteers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Court Appointed Special Advocate of the Appalachian Mountains, also known as CASA, helps support children in abusive and neglectful homes.

The organization serves Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Pike and Perry counties.

In 2022, CASA reported a total cases of 1,176 of abuse or neglect in the seven counties they serve.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

CASA Volunteer Coordinator Kayla Bryant said there are children on the waiting list still needing volunteers.

“If there’s 20 kids currently waiting for a CASA and we only have maybe two or three, those other cases are going to go without a CASA and they’re not going to get that attention they deserve and that second pair of eyes,” she said. So, it is imperative that we do get that second pair of eyes for these kids and we are the voice for them.”

She said volunteers are essential.

“They pretty much are this program, we are nothing without out volunteers. They are the ones that take these cases and go out into the homes and they are the ones that make the recommendations to the court on what these kids need. They meet them where they are and what they are their voice,” she explained.

Bryant said the job is rewarding.

“You can see the difference you that you make in these kids lives, just the progress they make. Sometimes when we first meet these kids they’re sad, they’re heartbroken that they’re getting taken away from their family,” she said. “And the happiness that they can have just by being reunited with their family with their siblings, it’s just a blessing to see that.”

She said you can donate or help spread the word about their organization and events.

Kentucky is a mandated reporter state, meaning your are required to report cases of abuse or neglect.

To report child abuse call (877) 597-2331.

For more information on how to get involved, visit their Facebook page below.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.