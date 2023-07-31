Calmer, and cooler, start to the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first few days of this week will nearly some mainly dry conditions before we crank the rain chances back up.

Today and Tonight

The last day of July looks to start and end on a fairly calm note. We will start out the day in the mid-60s with some patchy fog. Sunshine mixed with clouds will carry us through most of the day with highs topping out in the low to mid 80s. All in all, a nice break from the heat we dealt with late last week and over the first part of the weekend.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies and lows into the lower 60s. Some sheltered valleys could make it into the upper 50s!

Extended Forecast

August begins on Tuesday with another nice day. It will be a touch warmer, with the sunshine pushing our highs back into the mid to maybe upper 80s for some. Clear skies Tuesday night takes us back into the low 60s.

Wednesday still looks mainly dry, at least during the day, but some rain chances could start to move in by Wednesday night. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and drop into the mid-60s overnight.

Thursday brings a possible cold front through the region, upping our chances for scattered showers and storms and cooling our temperatures down. Look for highs in the low 80s.

Friday features some spotty chances for showers and storms and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will return to the mid-80s for most.

Have a good week!

