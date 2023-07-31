22-month-old girl dies after being trapped under dresser

FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.
FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a 22-month-old girl from Calhoun Falls, South Carolina, died Sunday after a dresser overturned on her.

The victim was identified by the coroner’s office as Jalaya Bryant.

Anderson County officials said Bryant was at her grandparents’ house in Williamston, South Carolina, when she was discovered by a family member underneath the furniture that fell.

According to Anderson County Chief Deputy Coroner Don McCown, it appeared the child was trying to climb the dresser when it fell over and trapped her.

Bryant was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries shortly after noon.

The coroner’s office said Bryant died from asphyxiation and there appears to be no signs of foul play.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the release of ‘In Your Love,’ Childers announced his new album ‘Rustin in The Rain.’ It’s...
Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video
.
FIRST ALERT: Summer storms drop heavy rain, knock out power
Hayward's co-defendant, 19-year-old Aaron Porter, was also charged with first-degree criminal...
2 people given prison sentences in connection with breaking child’s femur
Chris Stapleton surprised a young fan after one of his concerts.
Chris Stapleton surprises girl with a rare backstage meet and greet
Calls for higher minimum wage in Kentucky
Calls for higher minimum wage in Kentucky

Latest News

Sunny skies
Calmer, and cooler, start to the week
What is expected to be the hottest month in record history is soon coming to an end.
Heat alerts for 70 million, record temps in South
In this photo provided by the National Park Service Mojave National Preserve, the York fire...
Erratic winds challenge firefighters battling two major California blazes
The Bonny fire in Riverside County, California reached 1,938 acres Friday afternoon after...
Bonny fire burns through parts of Riverside County, California