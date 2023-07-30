SOAR hosts the Country Music Highway Tribute Show in Paintsville

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping our Appalachian Region or SOAR hosted the second annual Country Music Highway Tribute Show in Paintsville Saturday.

Last year was the first time SOAR hosted the show but it was in Ashland. SOAR officials said it was important to them to expand it to all of the Country Music Highway cities.

The show included food vendors, craft vendors, and performers that were local to the Paintsville area.

The COO of SOAR Joshua Ball, said that bringing this event to Paintsville took work between multiple offices including tourism, city officials, and the chamber of commerce.

“We feel like this is a part of our calling to kind of create that pipeline and make sure that the pipeline of future generations to Nashville and beyond is still alive and well,” said Ball.

Letcher County, Prestonsburg, and Paintsville Tourism offices had booths to showcase what the cities have to offer visitors.

“It’s very important to us because we are at the heart of the Country Music Highway,” said Jeremiah Parsons, Director of Paintsville Tourism. “Also, it’s a chance for our folks to honor the legends that come from the highway but also showcasing the local talent that we have. The rising stars of U.S. 23.”

