Police investigate fatal shooting in Richmond, 2 found dead

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond police are investigating a fatal shooting that led to the death of two people on Saturday night.

Police say that the shooting happened at around 10:17 PM in the area of Foxhaven Drive.

According to officials, the shooting happened after a domestic dispute between one of the victims, 24-year-old Makayla Walker, and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Stephon Laroy Baskerville. Officers have determined that the second victim, 33-year-old Warren Bowman, was a witness who may have attempted to intervene. Both of the victims were found dead by police upon arrival.

Officials say that Baskerville left the scene on foot after the shootings. Officers spent several hours searching the area before finding Baskerville and arresting him early on Sunday morning. He has been charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

This investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

